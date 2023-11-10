"I'm weighing my options" - Released WWE Superstar shares NSFW image as he plots potentially drastic career move

WWE announced the release of several superstars back in September, including the release of former United States Champion Matt Riddle.

Riddle, much like the other stars who were released following the TKO merger, has to wait out his 90-day non-compete clause. It now seems that he could be weighing up his options ready for the expiration of the non-compete next month.

Riddle is expected to step back into MMA and has already announced his next wrestling match, but it appears that he could be hinting that a fan site could be planned for him as well.

The former United States Champion shared the following update on social media, where he shared a flattering picture just to show fans what they would be getting with a subscription.

Matt Riddle's first match following his WWE release has already been revealed

Matt Riddle looks to continue to wrestle following his release, as he did before he was signed to the company back in 2018.

Riddle has quite a while to wait for his next confirmed wrestling match, as he'll be facing off against WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam, on March 9th, 2024. The clash will take place as part of the Big Time Wrestling presents The Reunion 3 at the OU-Shoemaker Center in Chillicothe, Ohio.

When his clause expires next month and he is actively able to wrestle again, many matches are expected to be announced in the new year. It appears that at present he is waiting for the strings to be cut from WWE.

As Riddle noted above, he has plenty of options, although many fans will be calling for his return when Randy Orton reportedly returns to the company at Survivor Series later this month.

Do you think Matt Riddle has many options when his clause is up? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

