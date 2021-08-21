"I’m winning it!" - WWE Superstar was supposed to win 2019 MITB ladder match before Brock Lesnar returned

Vince McMahon stunned the WWE Universe in 2019 by adding Brock Lesnar to the Money in the Bank ladder match right at the very end.

Mustafa Ali recently said that on the day of the pay-per-view, the plan was for him to grab the briefcase. But McMahon revealed the actual plan to the former Retribution leader just before he went out to perform in front of the WWE crowd.

Mustafa Ali was told he was winning the 2019 MITB.



Vince McMahon only pulled him aside and told him that Brock Lesnar would actually be winning instead during the entrances for the match - imagine the heartache!



Speaking to talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy, Mustafa Ali highlighted how things unfolded at the 2019 Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

“We got nothing other than ‘you’re in the match’ the week-of [the MITB match]. Day-of, I’m winning it! Man, this is my moment, this is everything I’ve been working for, I can’t believe it, this is awesome." Ali continued, "Then the match is about to start, so the entrances have started. I may be wrong about this, but Baron Corbin is making his entrance and I’m soon to be making my entrance, and that’s when I get pulled that I have to go see the boss."

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon detailed the plan moments before the match, and Mustafa Ali knew that he did not have any time to argue.

"[Vince says] ‘This is what I want. Grab the briefcase. Shock. Then you’re frozen. This is what I want.’ And you have to realise, right before you’re about to go out through the curtain is not the time to argue. You’re getting a direct order about what is to be expected of you." Ali added, "I know some people say ‘why didn’t you just grab the briefcase!’ [laughs]. I was more concerned with grabbing my check that week! So I grabbed my check."

Brock Lesnar cashed in on Seth Rollins at WWE Extreme Rules

Brock Lesnar enjoyed his time as the Money in the Bank contract holder and provided some entertainment to WWE fans. He stunned Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules 2019 after The Architect, along with Becky Lynch, defeated Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans in a mixed tag team match.

However, Lesnar did not manage to keep the WWE Universal Title for long as Rollins won it back at SummerSlam – just 27 days later.

