"I'm a WWE Superstar, that's how you know it wasn't me" - Logan Paul denies accusation from Donald Trump's inauguration

WWE has strong ties to some of the most prominent celebrities from outside of the wrestling world, including US President Donald Trump and Logan Paul. The 47th President returned to power on Monday, and Logan was among the familiar faces in attendance. The Prime boss is now citing his WWE status in denying a viral accusation from the inaugural festivities.

The Maverick was joined by WWE Hall of Famer Mike Tyson, UFC boss Dana White, and others in Washington, DC this week for President Trump's second inauguration. At one point, comedian and podcaster Theo Von fell back in his chair during the address and blamed Logan and his brother, Jake Paul. The host of This Past Weekend seemed genuinely upset and publicly knocked the Paul brothers.

Logan took to X to share footage of the incident. The former United States Champion used his own version of a line made famous by the President.

Trending

"MAKE CHAIRS GREAT AGAIN @TheoVon," Logan Paul wrote with the video below.

Expand Tweet

Paul took to X today to deny the allegation made by Von. He doubled down and cited his status as a WWE Superstar as proof.

"Theo Von knowingly sat in a broken, busted-a*s chair before the inauguration even started, and we even pointed it out to him. Danica Patrick saw it, Kyle Forgeard from NELK saw it, my mom saw it. Everyone saw it. Jake and I filmed the whole inauguration, I just trimmed that little clip and posted it because I thought it was funny, and by the way... It was funny, bro. You know that's not me, I'm a WWE Superstar, that's how you know it wasn't me. You went through a chair and not a table. Trust me, if I wanted to hurt you with a steel chair, I would do it, and I certainly wouldn't do it for free," Logan Paul said.

Expand Tweet

Trump, who has numerous pro wrestling supporters, was inducted into World Wrestling Entertainment's Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 29 weekend in 2013, in his hometown of New York City. Vince McMahon did the honors for Trump that night, live from Madison Square Garden.

Logan Paul set for WWE RAW Netflix debut

Logan Paul is set to make his first-ever appearance on a RAW Netflix episode next week. Paul was moved from SmackDown to RAW several weeks back at the RAW Netflix kickoff event.

The Maverick has been confirmed for next week's RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. There's no word yet on what Paul will be doing, but he has made it clear that he wants to win the Undisputed WWE Championship or the World Heavyweight Championship.

Expand Tweet

Paul has not wrestled since SummerSlam on August 3. He dropped the United States Championship in front of a hometown crowd that night to LA Knight. Logan's reign ended at 273 days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback