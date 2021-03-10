"I was mad at him"- Former WWE composer recalls story behind Vince McMahon's iconic theme [Exclusive]

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston revealed the story behind Vince McMahon's iconic "No Chance In Hell" entrance theme during a conversation with Dr. Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.

"I consider still to this day, Vince, a friend. But like all friends, there were times when I was mad at him and he was mad at me. And, when I had to write that, I was mad at him, because he was being his bully self, I forgot the exact circumstances, and I was just angry. Maybe, more disappointed. Because I felt like, Wow, you're really fortunate and you've been fabulously successful, you really don't need to be that much of a bully. Can't you loosen up a little bit?

"And it ended up being, I don't know, God works in mysterious ways, and it just ended up being a perfect thing because I wrote that theme from the standpoint... it doesn't feel like it's been written from anger, feels like it's just storytelling. As is often the case, that's what it felt like to me at the time, and then when I looked back at it, I realized it's like an entry out of my diary. It's like I'm telling the world, "No chance, that's what you've got."

