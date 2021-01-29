"I don't make the decisions" - Goldberg on WWE's decision to put him over The Fiend at Super ShowDown

A lot of the angst against Goldberg in 2021 probably stems from the WWE Univeral Championship win over The Fiend Bray Bray Wyatt last February at WWE Super ShowDown.

Many WWE Universe members blamed Goldberg for the result, claiming 'creative control' and that the WWE Hall of Famer sabotaged Wyatt's push.

Ryan Satin of WWE on FOX asked Goldberg about that fateful match last year in Saudi Arabia and asked him how he felt going over in the match. While Goldberg gave a corporate type of answer, it doesn't seem like he was too thrilled about winning the match.

"You know, again, at the end of the day, Ryan, I do a job, right? I'm asked to go out and perform and I don't pass judgment on it. I don't worry about a finish. I don't worry about who's winning. I don't worry about who's losing. At the end of the day I'm there to provide a service and I do it with a smile on my face either way. And I'm not a booker. I don't make the decisions. I really don't. I just come in and provide 'that guy' and the only thing I can do in a situation like that is be the best package that they remember."

"I'm a soldier. I'm not the general" - Goldberg on if he spoke up before his match with The Fiend at WWE Super ShowDown

Satin tells Goldberg that he asked the question because he, of all people, knows how important ending a dominant streak the right way can mean for your character going forward. He then asked Goldberg if he had any hesitations going into the match, and he absolutely did.

"Yeah, there's no question I always have a feeling. I'm a psychology major, man. I have an opinion about everything and it's when to vocalize it and when not to. It's when to elocute your feelings and when not to. It's when are you out of place, when is it not your job to voice an opinion. I'm a soldier. I'm not the general."

