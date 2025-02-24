"I don't make the rules" - Liv Morgan issues warning ahead of potential history-making WWE match

Liv Morgan's chapter in the WWE history books was guaranteed a while back. The Judgment Day member has continued to be a face of the company, and now her chapter may be extended in a major way on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Liv has just shared a key update ahead of this week's go-home RAW.

The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez have caused a stir within the WWE women's tag team division. Morgan and Big Mami Cool will be on the final RAW before Elimination Chamber later tonight to challenge Naomi and Bianca Belair for their titles, in hopes of becoming the first-ever three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Morgan is riding into Monday's go-home RAW with immense confidence. She took to Instagram today with a boastful warning and a Netflix vignette. The 30-year-old also touted her Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.

"I don't make the rules [woman shrugging emoji] #LMWT," Liv Morgan wrote with the clip below.

Liv has worked seven matches in 2025 so far, but only three have been one-on-one contests. She was dethroned by Rhea Ripley on January 6 on the red brand, then defeated by Naomi to close that month, but she bounced back with a RAW DQ win over IYO SKY to qualify for Elimination Chamber.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for Monday

Monday's live RAW episode will air from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. Below is the updated lineup:

Gunther will speak

Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY

Appearances by Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, CM Punk

The New Day vs. The LWO

Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Naomi and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan

RAW will also feature the red brand's go-home build for Elimination Chamber. The big premium live event will take place on Saturday from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

