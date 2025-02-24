  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • "I don't make the rules" - Liv Morgan issues warning ahead of potential history-making WWE match

"I don't make the rules" - Liv Morgan issues warning ahead of potential history-making WWE match

By Marc Middleton
Modified Feb 24, 2025 05:02 GMT
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW
Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez on WWE RAW (Photo Credit: wwe.com)

Liv Morgan's chapter in the WWE history books was guaranteed a while back. The Judgment Day member has continued to be a face of the company, and now her chapter may be extended in a major way on The Road to WrestleMania 41. Liv has just shared a key update ahead of this week's go-home RAW.

Ad

The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez have caused a stir within the WWE women's tag team division. Morgan and Big Mami Cool will be on the final RAW before Elimination Chamber later tonight to challenge Naomi and Bianca Belair for their titles, in hopes of becoming the first-ever three-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Morgan is riding into Monday's go-home RAW with immense confidence. She took to Instagram today with a boastful warning and a Netflix vignette. The 30-year-old also touted her Liv Morgan Revenge Tour.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I don't make the rules [woman shrugging emoji] #LMWT," Liv Morgan wrote with the clip below.

Is this man the funniest man in wrestling?

Ad

Liv has worked seven matches in 2025 so far, but only three have been one-on-one contests. She was dethroned by Rhea Ripley on January 6 on the red brand, then defeated by Naomi to close that month, but she bounced back with a RAW DQ win over IYO SKY to qualify for Elimination Chamber.

Updated WWE RAW lineup for Monday

Monday's live RAW episode will air from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad
  • Gunther will speak
  • Rhea Ripley has a message for IYO SKY
  • Appearances by Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, CM Punk
  • The New Day vs. The LWO
  • Penta vs. Pete Dunne vs. Ludwig Kaiser
  • Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Dakota Kai
  • WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Naomi and Bianca Belair (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan
youtube-cover

RAW will also feature the red brand's go-home build for Elimination Chamber. The big premium live event will take place on Saturday from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी