"I was in a massive car wreck" - Former SmackDown star involved in scary accident days after WWE release

A former WWE Superstar recently revealed that she was involved in a serious car accident. Thankfully, the star has now recovered and returned to in-ring action.

Tegan Nox's second stint with the sports entertainment giant came to an end in November 2024. In her final WWE contest, the 30-year-old faced Blair Davenport in a losing effort in a dark match on an episode of SmackDown in July 2024. Following her release from the Stamford-based company, she now uses the name Nixon Newell.

During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, the former SmackDown star shared that wrestling had to take a backseat amidst a turbulent period of her life. Nixon Newell revealed that days following her departure from WWE, she was in a major car wreck, requiring her attention and recovery before returning to the ring.

"I went through quite a lot in the last couple of months, which unfortunately, like, I put out a post saying wrestling unfortunately did take a backstep for me. Within days of being released, I was in a massive car wreck. So I'd been sorting that out, and then the 90 days came up, I had to go straight back home and do some shows there, but life has just been so crazy that unfortunately, wrestling did take a backstep," she said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Nixon Newell (FKA Tegan Nox) on joining AEW after her WWE exit

The Girl With The Shiniest Wizard last competed at the NWW In It Together Festival wrestling event on May 24, 2025. She joined forces with Brendan White to defeat the duo of Aluna and ELIJAH in a tag team match.

That being said, the erstwhile Tegan Nox opened up about possibly joining Tony Khan's AEW in a recent interview.

"I would love to go there. There’s so many people there that I want to wrestle. Like, I really want to tangle up with Toni again. I wrestled Toni for many years on the indies, so I’d like to revisit that. There’s just a lot of women there that I would love to wrestle. So, I am more than willing for AEW to talk about some stuff. I’m interested. I’d love to go there," she said.

Fans will have to wait and see if the former WWE Superstar potentially joins All Elite Wrestling in the future.

