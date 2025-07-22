"I might just knock your a** out" - Current champion takes a massive shot at The Undertaker ahead of their confrontation 

Trick Williams appeared on the latest episode of WWE RAW and took a major shot at The Undertaker. The two stars will meet tonight on NXT.

Ad

Last week on the black and silver brand, Williams was rude to The Phenom's LFG group. The WWE Hall of Famer then sent out a tweet on X/Twitter announcing that he was going to confront the TNA World Champion the following week.

After Trick Williams retained the title at Slammiversary, he was interviewed by Vic Joseph on RAW this week. The NXT star took a massive shot at The Deadman in the latter's home state of Texas.

Ad

Trending

"You know, the truth is, I ain't got no problem with the Undertaker. The Undertaker got a problem with me, it was his LFG boy sitting in the way after I had a match. So I stood on business and I told him to move, but Undertaker, since you wanna talk, let's talk then. Cause you out here popping off like your knees ain't got no expiration date. Matter of fact, I'm glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head. Cause I might just knock your a** out tomorrow," said Williams.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see what happens between the two stars on NXT. Trick Williams could end up regretting it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE