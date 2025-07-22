  • home icon
  • WWE
  • The Undertaker
  • "I might just knock your a** out" - Current champion takes a massive shot at The Undertaker ahead of their confrontation 

"I might just knock your a** out" - Current champion takes a massive shot at The Undertaker ahead of their confrontation 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jul 22, 2025 05:10 GMT
The Undertaker is a WWE Legend (Image via WWE.com)
The Undertaker is a WWE Legend (Image via WWE.com)

Trick Williams appeared on the latest episode of WWE RAW and took a major shot at The Undertaker. The two stars will meet tonight on NXT.

Ad

Last week on the black and silver brand, Williams was rude to The Phenom's LFG group. The WWE Hall of Famer then sent out a tweet on X/Twitter announcing that he was going to confront the TNA World Champion the following week.

After Trick Williams retained the title at Slammiversary, he was interviewed by Vic Joseph on RAW this week. The NXT star took a massive shot at The Deadman in the latter's home state of Texas.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"You know, the truth is, I ain't got no problem with the Undertaker. The Undertaker got a problem with me, it was his LFG boy sitting in the way after I had a match. So I stood on business and I told him to move, but Undertaker, since you wanna talk, let's talk then. Cause you out here popping off like your knees ain't got no expiration date. Matter of fact, I'm glad you like to roll your eyes to the back of your head. Cause I might just knock your a** out tomorrow," said Williams.
Ad
youtube-cover

It'll be interesting to see what happens between the two stars on NXT. Trick Williams could end up regretting it.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Meet Goldberg's son HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Israel Lutete
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications