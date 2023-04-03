WrestleMania 39 was an immense night for everyone concerned. However, for some, there was a lot going wrong at the event. Asuka, following a character change, was the favorite to win against Bianca Belair. She has now reacted after her loss.

Despite being the heavy favorite to defeat Bianca Belair and upset the long-time RAW Women's Champion, in the end, Asuka lost her match. The loss was unexpected, and most fans didn't see it coming. They were quite disappointed for the superstar.

Asuka herself was understandably also very disappointed.

Her tweet after WrestleMania said as much. She started in such a way that most fans were quite taken aback. She said she might as well go back to Japan after her loss, but then she turned around and said that she needed the anger of the fans. She declared that she would bring chaos to the WWE women's division.

"I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me💩 Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE!"

ASUKA / 明日華 @WWEAsuka

Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me

Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! Mercedes Monè FP @MoneInTheBankk Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan Asuka leaves WrestleMania 39 losing again… she’s not 0-5 at WrestleMania, WWE continues to make her lose her biggest match & elevate her character just to push her back down the card. She deserves better, maybe a return back to Japan https://t.co/e9ILbFm9gh I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE?Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with meLet's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/moneinthebankk… I might as well go back to Japan… But I bet a lot of you guys my friends will miss me when I leave WWE? Now I need the power of your anger. Let's bring chaos to the boring Women's Division with me💩 Let's bring chaos to the Women's Division, let's bring chaos to the WWE! twitter.com/moneinthebankk… https://t.co/K7itr2RBuw

Despite the loss, Asuka is clearly not ready to lie down and take it. It remains to be seen what the former Royal Rumble winner will do next and whether Bianca Belair is safe simply because she won at WrestleMania.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes