WWE Superstar Madcap Moss wants to step inside the ring with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Ring General was one of the most dominant forces in the NXT United Kingdom division and became the longest-reigning WWE NXT: UK Champion. After moving to the US, he worked on his physique and made his way to the main roster.

Earlier this year, Gunther won the Intercontinental Championship and brought prestige back to the gold. On WWE Dutch, Madcap Moss said he wants to face the Ring General for the title inside the squared circle:

"I'm looking all around and there are so many guys that I want to step in that ring with, but I definitely wouldn't mind adding a championship title to that. Right now, Gunther has one and I would not mind stepping in the ring with The Ring General." (From 22:15 to 22:36)

It will be interesting to see if Moss can dethrone the reigning champion to win a major title.

Gunther's next title defense is against Rey Mysterio

The Mysterio family is currently in shambles as Dominik Mysterio turned on his father to join the dastardly Judgment Day.

After being unable to retaliate against his son and the group, Rey Mysterio wanted to quit. However, Triple H moved him to SmackDown where he became the new number one contender for the Intercontintal Championship.

Over the past few weeks, Gunther has overcome several roadblocks and put up the performance of a lifetime against Sheamus at Clash at The Castle. After Imperium re-formed, they began feuding against The Brawling Brutes.

On the season premiere episode of WWE SmackDown, the Ring General defeated Sheamus. However, Imperium lost to Brawling Brutes at WWE Extreme Rules.

Who do you think will dethrone The Ring General as the Intercontinental Champion? Sound off in the comment section.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes