"I miss being a champion" - Top female star wants to challenge Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown

Cody Rhodes teased on social media that he and Jey Uso will hold an open challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. One of the biggest female stars in the company, Bayley, expressed interest in answering the challenge.

At Fastlane 2023, The American Nightmare and the former Bloodline member dethroned Finn Balor and Damian Priest to capture the title. They successfully defended it against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens in the main event of RAW this week. The duo is set to defend the title again in a rematch against The Judgment Day on the red brand next week.

Now that they're able to show up on both brands, Cody Rhodes took to X (Twitter) to ask his partner Jey Uso about holding an open challenge for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown.

Bayley responded to the tweet by stating that she misses being a champion, and she tagged IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to hear their thoughts.

"I like da sound of that. I miss being a champion…. What say you @Iyo_SkyWWE and @ImKingKota?" wrote Bayley.

Will Cody Rhodes confront Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown this week?

Roman Reigns is set to make his return to SmackDown this Friday night. The American Nightmare said he'll be on the show as well, which means there's a chance that they might meet each other again.

The two stars were involved in a feud earlier this year for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

They collided in the main event of WrestleMania 39 for the coveted title, but Roman Reigns retained it after Solo Sikoa interfered. Cody Rhodes still wants to finish the story, and he could confront Reigns on the blue brand.

It'll be interesting to see how The Head of the Table reacts to Cody and Jey being the tag team champs.

