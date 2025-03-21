"I miss Dean Ambrose" - Jon Moxley is sent a message by former ally

Jon Moxley is certainly making headlines in AEW, but a former ally has said that he misses Dean Ambrose. The star's WWE character has not been seen since he left the Stamford-based promotion.

Moxley is a huge name in AEW at the moment, understandably, as he is their World Champion. He does not shy away from anything and has proven to be an invaluable asset for the company, working at every level and every sort of match that he has been put in. As the current champion, he's been carrying the Jacksonville-based promotion with the help of his Death Riders faction. However, his former WWE colleague James Ellsworth has sent him a message.

Although Ellsworth may not have been a typical star in the Stamford-based company, he won the hearts of fans in his first few months with the promotion. While he was booked mainly to lose at first, his performance impressed World Wrestling Entertainment enough for him to be in the WWE Championship storyline with AJ Styles and Dean Ambrose. He and Ambrose ended up pairing up, with the former Shield star even helping him.

Now, the former WWE star has admitted that he misses Ambrose. It remains to be seen if Jon Moxley replies.

"I miss Dean Ambrose," he wrote.

This message comes less than a day after Jon Moxley took a horrifying bump that saw nails embedded in his back. The spot has raised quite a controversy among fans, some of whom have questioned the need for it, while others have supported it.

