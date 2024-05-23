"I miss the f*cking hell out of you!" - Braun Strowman sends heartwarming message to former WWE World Champion 

Braun Strowman came into WWE at a time when The Wyatt Family was already established and it allowed Bray Wyatt to take him under his wing. In the years that followed, the two men became close friends both inside and outside of the ring and were even able to have a high-profile feud that saw them compete in a Wyatt Swamp Match.

Today would have marked Wyatt's 37th birthday, and his first since his passing back in August, which has led to many stars sending heartwarming messages to celebrate his life.

Strowman shared a picture with the former World Champion on Instagram, with the caption:

"Happy Birthday Hoot. I miss the f*cking hell out of you!!!"

Strowman has shared several tributes to Wyatt over the past few months and many fans believe he will also be part of the tribute from Uncle Howdy which is being planned.

While the names of the Wyatt 6 appear to have been revealed without Strowman and Alexa Bliss in the mix, there is a hope that his two closest allies will play a role in the tribute to him in some shape or form.

Braun Strowman recently returned to WWE

Braun Strowman was sidelined from WWE during Wyatt's passing and revealed in his recent documentary that he was actually on a flight when he found out. He made a return for the one-off episode of SmackDown to pay tribute to the former World Champion but only came back to WWE full-time recently.

Strowman suffered a neck injury last year and made his return to the company last month. He has since picked a fight with The Judgment Day. With Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley out injured, it seems that Strowman could run riot with The Judgment Day and that could begin next week on RAW when he takes on JD McDonagh.