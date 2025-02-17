"I miss my old theme so bad" - Current WWE champion disagreed with recent entrance music upgrade

WWE giving several stars new theme songs has not gone well with many fans over the last few years. A current champion recently shared her take on getting new entrance music.

WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi returned to the Stamford-based company last year at the Royal Rumble. The Glow soon ditched her original "Amazing" theme music to get a new track.

During her appearance on a recent episode of Casual Conversations with The Classic, the 37-year-old noted she did not want to change her old theme and that she missed it, as she and her fans both connected more with it. Naomi pointed out that although she liked her new entrance music, the old one had a feeling of nostalgia associated with it.

"I miss my old theme so bad. I didn't want to change it. I like my new one, but fans and I were very much connected to the old one, and I had to get it changed, so now we're here. [...] I like my new one. It's a vibe, but it's just that we've been through some things with that old one," she said. [From 17:53 to 18:19]

You can check out Naomi's comments about her theme music in the video below:

Naomi is set to be in action at WWE Elimination Chamber

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Naomi locked horns with WWE Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match. The Glow emerged victorious to book her slot for the all-important six-woman bout at the upcoming premium live event.

Naomi has joined her tag team partner, Bianca Belair, as one of the participants in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, and Bayley are the other stars who have qualified for the bout. Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez will compete for the last slot on Monday Night RAW later tonight.

Bianca Belair and Naomi both being in the Chamber Match will give the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions an edge over their opponents. It will be interesting to see if either of the two can score the win and head to Las Vegas to compete for an opportunity to become a double champion.

Who do you think will win the Women's Elimination Chamber match and challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

