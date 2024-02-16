"I need all of that back" - Back-to-back NBA All-Star picks his side in The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes' ongoing war in WWE

An NBA All-Star recently picked his side between WWE Superstars The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes' ongoing feud in the company.

The NBA star in question is Tyrese Haliburton. During the WrestleMania Kickoff press event, Reigns and Rhodes had a war of words where both stars started demeaning each other's families. However, something unexpected happened as The Great One slapped The American Nightmare for talking about his ancestors and The Bloodline.

During a recent edition of The Pat McAfee Show, the Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton picked his side between the three stars. McAfee asked Haliburton if he thought Cody Rhodes was going to finish his story.

The NBA star said that he thinks The American Nightmare will finish his story but also mentioned that he hopes to see Hollywood Rock back now that The Great One has shown his villainous side:

"I think so, we talk about it pretty regularly. Everybody comes to me for the updates, everybody wants to come to me. I'm a big WWE guy... I do want him to finish his story. I hope that we get Hollywood Rock back though. Can we get the theme song back though? The guitar, wear the leather vest, I need all of that man. Yeah, I need all of that back," Haliburton said. [From 14:44 to 15:05]

Check out the whole interview below:

Tyrese Haliburton talked about becoming a WWE fan after watching The Rock

During the same interview, Pat McAfee asked Haliburton why he was a big World Wrestling Entertainment fan. The NBA star said that he used to watch WWE shows with his late uncle.

He added that he remembers watching The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Chris Jericho during WrestleMania 19:

"My uncle Gary, he's deceased now, rest in peace. But back in the day, you know, we used to pay for pay-per-views. Well, he knew if I cried my mom would buy the pay-per-view. So he would always come over and get me to cry to buy the pay-per-view. So he got me into it, like my first event, I remember watching, is WrestleMania 19, that's the first one that I can really remember. Stone Cold [Steve Austin], The Rock, [Chris] Jericho, [and] Shawn Michaels, it was an elite event," Haliburton added. [From 15:45 to 16:11]

Many fans believe The Rock might interfere during Cody Rhodes' match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL, which could set up a match between The Great One and The American Nightmare. It remains to be seen what WWE has planned for the stars' future.

Are you excited for WWE WrestleMania XL? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit The Pat McAfee Show and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Meet the man WHO ATTACKED Vince McMahon in real life HERE