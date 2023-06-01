"I need him" - WWE Superstar cried when Vince McMahon decided to split popular tag team

Vince McMahon's decision to split up The New Age Outlaws didn't sit well with WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg.

The team of Road Dogg and Billy Gunn was one of the most exciting acts on WWE TV back during the Attitude Era. The duo did their best work as members of the iconic DX faction.

Road Dogg recently shared an emotional story of how he cried when Vince McMahon decided to split The New Age Outlaws. In 1999, WWE began using both stars as singles competitors. On the latest edition of Oh! You Didn't Know, the WWE legend revealed his reaction to McMahon's decision to split him and Gunn.

"This is the time where I literally went in and asked Vince to please not split us up because I don't think I can do it without Billy," he said. "That's just me being honest. There might have been tears shed to be quite honest with you and when I say might have been, I mean, I cried."

He continued:

"I want to be the first out of the curtain with the microphone, but hey, be right behind me. Be close. That's how I felt. I felt like I needed him and when I was told I wasn't going to have him, it's as simple as that. I was like, no. I need him.” [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

How did Vince McMahon react to Road Dogg's plea?

Vince McMahon was hell-bent on splitting The New Age Outlaws and wasn't keen on dropping the idea. As per Road Dogg, McMahon said that the split would benefit both him and Billy Gunn. Dogg added that he knew Billy was going to do well as WWE had big plans for him. Dogg further stated that he didn't have the same confidence in himself.

The New Age Outlaws will always be remembered as one of the most popular tag teams in the history of WWE. In 2019, the duo was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a part of DX.

