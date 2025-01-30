"I need it, I deserve it" - Top female WWE star wants revenge on Randy Orton and another major name for attacking her

In 2019, Nia Jax entered the Men's Royal Rumble match and was attacked by Randy Orton and two other stars. She revealed in a recent interview that she'd love to get back at them.

The Irresistible Force attacked R-Truth on the entranceway and took his place in the 30-man match. She tried eliminating Rey Mysterio, but Dolph Ziggler hit her with a superkick. The Hall of Famer followed it up with a 619, and The Viper planted her with an RKO. She was eliminated by Mysterio.

Speaking on the latest edition of the No-Contest Wrestling Podcast, Nia Jax reflected on that moment and said she would like to get back at Randy Orton and Rey Mysterio for what they did to her.

"They clocked me so hard in that Rumble, I know. Listen, time has passed, and that wound still hasn't fully healed for me... I wish, I hope, I hope there is [a chance of her getting back at them]. I need it, I deserve it. Those guys did me so dirty in that Rumble. I was just trying it out... You know what, Randy knew it in that moment [her shoulder blocking him]. He's like, 'Damn, Nia,' and I'm like, 'That's right, don't freaking try to come at me, Randy.' Those guys, they are good a** people, I can't deny that, even though they beat my a** in the Rumble," she said. [26:24-27:17]

What did Randy Orton say about RKO'ing Nia Jax?

Before The Viper struck Nia Jax with an RKO, she dropped him with a shoulder tackle. After he RKO'd her, he had a smirk on his face.

Randy Orton reacted to that moment five years ago on WWE Playback. He stated:

"Even the little look on my face after I do it is all about those little things, and I can see a lot of little things here that stick out. You stick to what you're good at, and that's what I'm good at, doing the little things," he said. [20:07-20:19]

Nia Jax will compete in the Women's Royal Rumble match this Saturday. On the other hand, Randy Orton has been absent for some time, and it is unknown when he will return.

