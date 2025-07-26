  • home icon
  • "I need to step away for a little bit" - Chelsea Green emotionally announces she is quitting social media after WWE SmackDown following incidents

By Anirban Banerjee
Published Jul 26, 2025 03:03 GMT
The star has reacted (Credit: WWE.com)
Chelsea Green has now made an emotional statement announcing that she will be stepping away for the time being. The former Women's United States Champion has been the target of considerable hate and backlash from fans recently, stemming from her comments.

Following the death of Hulk Hogan, Chelsea Green was asked to comment on it, and she said that aside from his political views, the star was an icon and that the community would mourn his loss. These comments attracted negative attention, thanks to the controversies attached to Hogan himself. On X/Twitter, she apologized to fans for anyone who thought her remarks were dismissive.

"A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv... If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn."
Check out the full post below:

There was even more backlash with the star receiving death threats from fans and with some fans taking things to an extreme level. Naturally, the star was disturbed, and after WWE SmackDown, she announced that she would be stepping away from social media. She said that the name-calling, the death threats, and the faceless accounts were too much.

"I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit. Love my PatriHOTS! 🫡♥️ xo president chels," she wrote.
The star also deleted her display picture and cover image on X.

WWE star Chelsea Green has always been a hilarious in-character account on social media

For the most part, Chelsea Green has always been an in-character, hilarious account on social media since joining WWE.

Whether harassing Adam Pearce or Nick Aldis on TV or interacting with fan accounts on social media, she has been a prominent presence, to the point that she was nominated for Social Star of the Year in the Slammy Awards in both 2024 and 2025. Unfortunately, she lost both times to Drew McIntyre.

Chelsea Green will now be taking a break from social media due to the hate she has received.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
