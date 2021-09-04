"I don't need WWE" – Finn Balor makes astonishing claim on his career

Finn Balor has astonishingly claimed he doesn't need the WWE limelight anymore. The former NXT champion admits he was trying to please everyone when he arrived but now wants to do things for himself.

The former WWE Universal Champion was speaking with DAZN when he was asked about how things have changed for him on the main between 2016 and now. Finn Balor was clear in his thoughts and claimed he is doing more for himself now, while his first stint was about pleasing the fans.

"In 2016, I was too eager to please. Right now, I don't really care what people think, what people say, or what people want from me," he said. " I just want to do what I want to do. I think the real difference in the point where I'm at now my career is that in 2016, I needed WWE. I needed the limelight, and I needed to prove myself on the biggest stage. I feel right now in 2021, no offense, but I don't need WWE. They don't need me, that's for sure. But I don't need them."

Finn Balor joined WWE back in 2014 and was straight away drafted to NXT. He stayed there for two years before moving to the main roster for nearly 5 years and then heading back.

"I'm doing this for me now. I'm performing for myself. I don't care if I have the weight of the world on my shoulders, which I may have had in 2016. That might have been too much pressure, too much stress, or too much for me to fully comprehend. Right now, there's no pressure because I don't need it. I want it. I'm doing this to not prove to anybody else but to prove to myself that this is where I belong."

What next for Finn Balor in WWE?

Finn Balor is back on the WWE main roster and is working on SmackDown. The former WWE Universal Champion is set to face the current Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, tonight.

The Tribal Chief is putting his title on the line at SmackDown after Finn Balor challenged.

Sportskeeda Wrestling recently caught up with former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas. Click here for more

Edited by Daniel Wood