"I needed to let this sink in" - Shawn Michaels sends an emotional message to WWE star on social media

By Israel Lutete
Modified Jan 15, 2025 02:20 GMT
Shawn Michaels was happy for this star (Image via WWE.com)
Shawn Michaels was happy for this star (Image via WWE.com)

Shawn Michaels recently took to social media to send an emotional message to Lyra Valkyria ahead of this week's NXT. She made history on RAW last Monday night by becoming the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Before she joined the main roster and made history on the red brand, the 28-year-old star was a part of NXT and NXT UK. She and Becky Lynch, both Irish stars, collided in the main event of Halloween Havoc in 2023, and the former defeated Big Time Becks to win the NXT Women's Championship. Lyra Valkyria was drafted to RAW during last year's WWE Draft and has already made history less than a year later.

She and Dakota Kai faced off in the finals of the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament on the January 13 episode of RAW. Lyra pinned the Damage CTRL member to win the match and become the new champion. Shawn Michaels, who she worked with in NXT, recently took to X to comment on Lyra Valkyria's accomplishment. He had an emotional message for the new champ.

"I needed to let this sink in. History made. Congratulations to @Real_Valkyria for becoming the FIRST EVER Women's Intercontinental Champion! Your journey is proof that #WWENXT builds champions," he wrote.

Shawn Michaels mentors a lot of talented stars in NXT, and some of those women could win the Women's Intercontinental Championship if they make it to the main roster.

