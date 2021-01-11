"I was never very close with any of them" - Bayley on her friendship with WWE's other Horsewomen

Bayley has shared how she initially felt like an outcast among the Four Horsewomen back in her NXT days.

The Four Horsewomen consist of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, and Bayley. All four women have gone on to have great success both in NXT and on the main roster, with three of them becoming Women's Grand Slam Champions.

Speaking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on his Broken Skull Sessions show, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley expressed how she felt she was never really close with any of the Horsewomen. It wasn't until her NXT TakeOver match with Sasha Banks that she started to feel closer with the group.

"I was kind of like the outcast because Sasha was very close with Charlotte, and they would travel together all the time, and then she got very close with Becky, and then they travelled together all the time. But I was never very close with any of them, you know, until maybe like, obviously when we started doing the [NXT TakeOver] Brooklyn stuff, but then Sasha and I started getting closer and closer. We were always super close, text all the time, but when it came to traveling and outside of that stuff, I was never like that with Charlotte or Becky." H/t WrestleZone

Bayley and Sasha Banks are two of the most polarizing figures in the WWE women's division. Many believe the two had the best rivalry of 2020. Their closeness in real life can be given credit for the chemistry they display in the ring.

"I just saw myself differently" - Bayley felt she would outlast the other Horsewomen

Bayley felt she was very different from the rest of her group

Bayley also recalled how she felt she would outlast everyone else in the Four Horsewomen stable. She believed that her style was significantly different in comparison to the others, and that it would make her better.

"I thought I was always like super different [than them,] and I thought I was always going to be the one to outlast all of them and be the most consistent one. I guess I just saw myself differently because I had a different style, I guess. And in my own head, I just had to keep believing that I’m the best one." H/t WrestleZone

Bayley's offensive style is definitely a lot different in comparison to the rest of the women. Her offense is more hard-hitting in comparison to the more technical styles of the other three wrestlers. Who do you think was the best among the Four Horsewomen? Let us know down below.