"I would never go back and tarnish that" - Former WWE Champion shuts down return to the ring

WWE Superstars often transition from the ring to the silver screen successfully because they spend time in front of a camera throughout their careers.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, actor and former WWE Superstar Dave Bautista compared the ending of the character arc of Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy to the end of his wrestling career.

"It's the perfect exit. We all had those perfect character arcs and such a storybook ending. I constantly relate it to the way I ended my wrestling career. I ended it on a storybook note. And I would never go back and tarnish that. And it's the same with this." (H/T Inside The Ropes)

Batista last wrestled at WrestleMania 35 in a No Holds Barred match against Triple H. Following defeat in the clash, it seems like we will not be seeing The Animal take action in another match again.

Will Batista be inducted into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame?

The Hall of Fame class typically begins to be announced during this period of time after the Royal Rumble. The induction ceremony itself usually takes place before WrestleMania. However, there have not been any official announcements of who will be in the 2023 class.

Batista was originally announced to be a member of the 2020 class alongside The Bella Twins, nWo, JBL, The British Bulldog, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger, but posted this to his Twitter account close to the event.

Dave Bautista @DaveBautista 🏼 #DreamChaser To the @WWE Universe Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible🙏🏼 #DreamChaser

Now with crowds able to be part of mass gatherings once again, it is only a matter of time before Batista is immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame. Will it be this year? Only time will tell.

