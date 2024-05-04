"I never got the chance to feel the new era" - 10-time WWE champion wants to work in Triple H's new regime

Triple H's new WWE regime has changed the perception of the company that many fans and legends had due to the old regime. A decorated veteran recently expressed his interest in working in the new era.

The Dudley Boyz have ruled the tag team division across continents and promotions during their time as active competitors. Bubba Ray and D-Von changed the landscape of tag team wrestling following their start at ECW under Paul Heyman's learning tree.

Speaking exclusively to WhatCulture Wrestling, D-Von Dudley spoke highly of Triple H's new era. The decorated veteran expressed interest in working for The King of Kings' new era after his previous run under Vince McMahon

"Yes, but I haven't done the Triple H era. I've been through the Vince [McMahon] era but I would love to get a crack at, maybe even possibly doing the Triple H era. You never know. I had fun when I was there during the Vince era. At times, it was extremely stressful, but we got through it and did what we had to. But I never got the chance to feel the new era." [1:30 - 2:02]

The former ten-time Tag Team Champion was grateful for his time under McMahon's era but would like to get a shot under the new regime.

The Dudley Boyz made two appearances during WWE Draft 2024

Almost nine years ago, Bubba Ray and D-Von returned to WWE as The Dudley Boyz for a short stint under Vince McMahon's regime. The two were featured in notable storylines against The Usos, The Wyatt Family, and The New Day before leaving the promotion.

After their run ended, the two pursued different roles in their respective careers. Last week, the duo appeared on WWE SmackDown to announce the third round of the Draft, which had LA Knight, Ricochet, Sheamus, and The Bloodline.

Later, The Dudley Boyz made another appearance on WWE RAW when they announced the fifth round of the Draft on the second night. The picks were The New Day, Pretty Deadly, Lyra Valkyria, and The Way.

