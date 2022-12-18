"I never got a dime out of it" - WWE veteran says Jeff Jarrett reached out to him to get creative ideas for Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently recalled a story of Jeff Jarrett reaching out to him to send in creative ideas for Vince McMahon.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell claimed that Jarrett promised that WWE would pay him for his ideas. However, the 73-year-old allegedly never received a "dime."

Mantell, who previously managed Cesaro (Claudio Castagnoli) and Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) in WWE, added that he did write down his ideas and send them to the company.

"Jeff Jarrett he texts me and says, 'Vince wants ideas for what to do about RAW or SmackDown', I think it was RAW. He says, 'Can you write some stuff down?' I said, 'Yeah, I could write stuff down' and he says, 'Oh, they gonna pay you.' I said, 'Well, I'll write a lot of stuff down'... Oh, by the way, before we get any farther, I never got a dime out of it. I wrote it and sent it in," said Dutch Mantell. [From 1:03:30 onwards]

Dutch Mantell suggested Vince McMahon cut down the WWE commentary team

Dutch Mantell added that he suggested Vince McMahon cut down his three-person commentary team to two.

In continuation of the same conversation, Mantell pointed out his issue with three-person booths. He further praised current AEW personnel, Renee Paquette.

"But one of my suggestions was to take that commentary team down to two. Three was too much, now I know on RAW or SmackDown they gotta be promoting all this other stuff, I know but three... I mean, they had that.. who is the girl on AEW now, what's her name? [Renee Paquette]. She married to Moxley. They put her out there one time, she is good. But the way they had her out there, they just fu**ed her off, like she didn't mean anything. I'm never a fan of three-man teams, it's too many people talking," added Mantell. [From 1:03:31 - 1:04:16]

WWE currently has two-person booths. However, AEW still opts for three-person booths. Triple H recently reshuffled the Stamford-based company and made many changes.

