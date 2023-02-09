"I never got to tell him this" – Former WWE SmackDown star reflects on his experience with Triple H

James Ellsworth recently opened up about his time working with Triple H behind the scenes before a high-profile WWE SmackDown encounter.

On November 22, 2016, Ellsworth defeated then-WWE Champion AJ Styles in a Ladder Match to officially become a SmackDown roster member. At the time, Triple H combined his NXT responsibilities with helping out backstage on main roster shows.

Ellsworth said on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast that The Game was instrumental in coming up with ideas for the Ladder Match:

"I loved learning from him so much, and I never got to tell him this. He helped us put that ladder match together and it all made sense, and I thought to myself, 'Man, I wish I could learn from this guy more,' because everything was so smooth and everything made sense. I'm a firm believer in things making sense." [31:30 – 31:49]

Ellsworth surprisingly won the bout after Styles had difficulty untangling his foot from the ring ropes. Jon Moxley, fka Dean Ambrose in WWE, also helped Ellsworth by causing distractions for The Phenomenal One.

James Ellsworth wishes he spent time in Triple H's NXT

The 38-year-old burst onto the WWE scene as an enhancement talent against Braun Strowman on the July 25, 2016, episode of RAW. He later signed a two-year WWE contract after impressing Vince McMahon with his performance.

Today In WWE History @TodayInWWEHist1 On Smackdown Live on November 22, 2016 from Ottawa, James Ellsworth def. AJ Styles in Ladder Match to get a WWE Contract On Smackdown Live on November 22, 2016 from Ottawa, James Ellsworth def. AJ Styles in Ladder Match to get a WWE Contract https://t.co/FIeq4AXfJa

Although Ellsworth enjoyed his WWE run, he would like to have appeared on the NXT developmental brand under Triple H's watchful eye:

"Man, I wish I could have went to NXT. I wish I was younger, or you guys [WWE] sent me to NXT. That way I could be under the learning tree of Triple H because what a brilliant mind." [32:05 – 32:14]

Ellsworth added that The Game's recent booking of Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and The Bloodline might be the best WWE storyline in 20 years.

