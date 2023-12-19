"I have never heard of him losing a fight" - 64-year-old legend beating Brock Lesnar in a real fight is a possibility, as per WWE veteran

WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating athletes to have set foot inside the squared circle. However, wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell believes Haku could give The Beast Incarnate a run for his money in a real-life fight.

Haku has been labeled as one of the toughest guys in pro wrestling by veterans such as Steve Austin and The Rock. There are numerous stories about the toughness of the 64-year-old legend in unscripted fights.

During a recent edition of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager told an anecdote about the time Haku took out nearly 20 people in a bar fight in Nashville.

"That would be a tough one. I have never heard of him losing a fight. They still talk about him. He cleaned the bar out in Nashville one time. It was about 2 o'clock in the morning, and he had started drinking and got into this fight with this guy. The bars stay open all night in Nashville anyway. There were probably, I guess, 20 people in there, and he ended up knocking half of them out. Then the police came, and it was a while before they got him down. It probably took the cops at least 20 minutes to get him cause he just went insane."

Mantell added that it would be a toss-up between Haku and Brock Lesnar if they ever engaged in a real fight.

"So if he fought Brock Lesnar, that would be a tough one because amateur wrestling is a lot different than fighting. It’s whoever got the first good shot in, and I don’t know what kind of jaw Mr. Brock would have or if Brock could get a shot in, but to me, [it] would be a toss-up." [31:11 - 32:39]

Brock Lesnar could be set to return to WWE soon

Brock Lesnar has been away from the WWE ring since losing to Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023. The Beast Incarnate lost his second match to The American Nightmare at The Biggest Party of the Summer, after which he went to raise Rhodes' hand in an unscripted moment.

It is speculated that the former Universal Champion will be present at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Royal Rumble 2024. Lesnar is most likely to take part in the 30-man battle royal match.

