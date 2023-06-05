"I never saw the purpose of him" - WWE veteran buries The Fiend

According to veteran manager Dutch Mantell, there was no purpose of The Fiend played by WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt. He spoke about this in his podcast 'Story Time with Dutch Mantell.'

Bray Wyatt's character, The Fiend, was last seen at WrestleMania 37 in a match against Randy Orton. The Viper came out on top in that bout. Since then, Bray Wyatt did not appear as The Fiend on WWE television.

Dutch Mantell talked about The Fiend on his podcast, he said that he didn't even know if he was a heel or a babyface, and he never saw the purpose of him. Mantell claimed The Fiend never drew any money for WWE except for some merchandise, and that is why they did not push him in any main event cause he wouldn't sell tickets.

"The Fiend - I don't even know if he was a heel or a babyface! It was according to what his opponent was, I guess. But I never saw the purpose of him. He never drew any money, now he may sell some merchandise but if he just going to sell merchandise, let's keep him down on your card and don't try to push him into your main event because I don't think he's going to sell any tickets." [2:30 - 2:51]

Dutch Mantell highlighted some major flaws with The Fiend in WWE

In the same podcast, the veteran manager said that whenever The Fiend did an interview, he did not say anything of substance, and that is why the fans were left asking, "What did he say?" and were never able to connect with him.

"First of all, I've said a long time ago that Bray Wyatt even when he did those long two-minute, three-minute interviews. As soon as he got finished during the interview you'd look at your friend sitting there with you or whoever was with you and say, what did he say? Because you don't remember anything he said of substance." [1:07 - 1:33]

There are rumors that WWE is planning to bring back Bray Wyatt as The Fiend. Only time will tell if that will happen or not.

