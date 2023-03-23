"I have never seen him so confident" - WWE Hall of Famer picks Roman Reigns as male wrestler of 2022 (Exclusive)

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa has picked Roman Reigns as her choice for the "Male Wrestler of 2022" in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

The Tribal Chief was at the top of his game throughout 2022. Not only did Reigns successfully defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against everybody who stepped up to him, but he also cut a menacing figure as part of Bloodline.

His control over his stablemates has been a sight to behold, as rarely anyone even dares to raise their voice against him. Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Madusa named Roman Reigns the "Male Wrestler of the Year."

The WWE Hall of Famer pointed out how The Tribal Chief had come into his own and became as confident as ever in 2022.

"I would definitely go with Roman Reigns because the reason for that is we have watched him become more into his own, and I have never seen him so confident and so controlling of his own character like I have in 2022. So kudos to him," said Madusa (1:06 - 1:38)

WWE legend Madusa also praised the other nominees

Furthermore, Madusa also reserved special praise for other the nominees in the category, like Chris Jericho and Sami Zayn.

The former WWE Women's Champion explained how The Ocho kept himself relevant by constantly reinventing his game in AEW. She also spoke about how Zayn's direction in the global juggernaut had her captivated.

"But I gotta give props to Chris Jericho, though, because he keeps reinventing himself wherever he goes. I mean, it's absolutely insane, and he really really did well over in AEW and what he accomplished over there. What he has helped develop over there; it's remarkable. And then I would go for Sami Zayn. Big fan of Sami Zayn, and I love what's happening with him right now," added Madusa (1:39 - 2:08)

Sami Zayn is set to team up with Kevin Owens to face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 39.

Fans can purchase the book The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story here, which charts the legend's journey in the wrestling business.

