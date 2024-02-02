"I could be the next Roman Reigns," claims top WWE heel

A top WWE heel recently said that he could be the next Roman Reigns.

Logan Paul has impressed many fans with his in-ring skills so far. At the 2024 Royal Rumble, the Maverick successfully defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens.

Shortly after, Logan Paul shared his thoughts on his big victory over the former Universal Champion. In his comment, Paul stated that he could be the next Roman Reigns.

"I had a taxing day yesterday,” Logan Paul said. “Kevin Owens is better than I thought. He’s good, he’s very good. I made fun of him frequently, I called him all sorts of things. I called him the ‘Humpty Dumpty of WWE.’ Called him a 40-year-old schoolboy because he dresses like a teenager. I underestimated him, and I’m in a little bit of pain. I’m in a little bit of pain. I did retain my title against all odds for the first time in WWE. That’s the Royal Rumble, and that’s all it takes. One title defense at a time. Who knows, at this rate, I could be the next Roman Reigns. I’m in pain, but I bled.” [H/T WrestleZone]

What the future has in store for Logan Paul remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar John Cena recently said that Logan Paul is the next Roman Reigns

Logan Paul is on cloud nine after his win over Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble and is as confident as he has ever been. The Maverick recently hosted WWE legend John Cena on his Impaulsive podcast, and the 16-time World Champion had big praise for him during the interview. Cena said that Logan Paul is the next Roman Reigns:

“WWE has never been at a loss for talent. They go through these small patches in the timeline where they’re like, What are they going to do next? Who’s going to be the next Stone Cold? Who’s gonna be the next John Cena? And now it’s like, Who’s gonna be the next Roman Reigns? Sitting right there.” (Hinting at Logan). [H/T Essentially Sports]

Only time will tell if Paul ends up becoming as big of a megastar as Reigns. It would be interesting to hear The Tribal Chief's comments on Logan's statement.

