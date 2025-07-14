“I did NOT agree to this” - Adam Pearce announces match for RAW without WWE star’s approval

Adam Pearce announced a singles bout for tonight's edition of the red brand without the approval of one of the competitors. The WWE Superstar also shared her reaction to the announcement.

The RAW General Manager was engaged in an intriguing rivalry with Chelsea Green. The two were featured in several hilarious backstage segments, with The Hot Mess constantly accusing Pearce of plotting against her and threatening to call the higher-ups on him.

Earlier today, WWE posted a video on X/Twitter featuring Adam Pearce. While previewing the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, the 47-year-old announced that Chelsea Green would wrestle Nikki Bella in the latter's first RAW match in seven years. He sarcastically referred to the former Women's United States Champion as his personal friend and a woman who is a Hall of Famer in her own mind.

"A woman who paved the way, a trailblazer, a groundbreaker, the Hall of Famer Nikki Bella goes one-on-one for the first time in seven years on RAW against a woman who's a Hall of Famer in her own mind, my close personal friend Chelsea Green," he said. [From 0:18 to 0:32]

The X/Twitter post caught the attention of Chelsea Green. The SmackDown star quoted the post and noted that she did not agree to the match. The 34-year-old seemingly does not want to lock horns with the WWE Hall of Famer after trading blows with her last night in the 20-woman Evolution Battle Royal.

"I did NOT agree to this!!!!!!!!!" she wrote.

You can check out Chelsea Green's response below:

Adam Pearce announces two more appearances for WWE RAW

In the same video, Adam Pearce announced that Naomi would be on the show later tonight to address the fans after winning the Women's World Championship last night at Evolution. The Glow cashed in her Money in the Bank contract during the main event bout between IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

Adam Pearce further announced World Heavyweight Champion Gunther for the show. The Ring General would be in attendance to watch the Gauntlet match to determine his next challenger. CM Punk, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Penta, and Bron Breakker will compete in a special stipulation bout to earn an opportunity to challenge for the title at SummerSlam.

Gunther's most recent title defense was at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. He defeated Goldberg in the latter's retirement match. It remains to be seen who will challenge him for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

