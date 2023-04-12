"I am NOT your date" - WWE legend warns fans against crossing important boundaries 

WWE Superstar MVP recently held fans accountable for being impolite in a series of tweets directed at those who intend to take pictures with wrestlers but end up crossing their personal boundaries.

It all started when former WWE Superstar X-Pac took to Twitter to reveal that he is always open to taking pictures with up-and-coming wrestlers when they work on shows together. MVP reiterated the point but added that he prefers when fans add "please" while requesting a photo.

However, the former champion insisted that wrestlers should be professional when interacting with peers in the locker room. He also stated that people should refrain from putting their arms around his waist, claiming he is not their "date." MVP was strict about setting his boundaries for future interactions.

"And I would like to reiterate to my followers. I have never said no to a fan asking for a photo when they said "please." "Can I get a selfie?" Will usually get you a no. Add a polite "please" and it's ALWAYS yes. One of my wrestling mentors, a legend, told me years ago that "we're all marks or else we wouldn't be doing it." In the locker room we are PEERS. Be professional. Be polite. It's all good! Also, if you are dude, a guy, a man, DO NOT put your arm around my waist. I am NOT your date. Thank you," wrote MVP in a series of tweets.

He also drew attention to fans, particularly stepping over the line when they held female wrestlers by their waist for pictures. MVP argued that requesting photographs should not put wrestlers in uncomfortable positions.

WWE reportedly scrapped plans to reunite The Hurt Business

WWE fans were excited about The Hurt Business potentially reuniting on RAW as backstage rumors suggested that the creative team wanted to bring the fan-favorite stable back on the red brand. However, the latest reports indicate that the promotion has seemingly dropped those plans.

MVP was spotted in conversation with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the background of backstage segments on multiple occasions. However, we have not seen the three come together over the past few weeks. Hence, fans fear that it was Vince McMahon's call to prevent a much-awaited Hurt Business reunion.

