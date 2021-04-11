"I have nothing to prove" - Sasha Banks lashes out before WrestleMania 37

WWE Superstar Sasha Banks is set to headline the first night of WrestleMania 37. She will put her SmackDown Women's Championship on the line against Bianca Belair in a historic match.

Banks appeared on the latest edition of The Bump and sent a bold message to her WrestleMania challenger. She took pride in being at the top of the roster and claimed she has nothing left to prove.

Sasha Banks further promised that she would successfully retain her title at WrestleMania. Here's what the Legit Boss had to say:

"I have been doing this for the past ten years. This is her [Bianca Belair] on WWE SmackDown. Do you think her Cinderella story will come true tonight? She will stand in the presence of the greatest of all time. There is a reason why she chose me. I made her choose me just like I make everybody choose me. Because I am the greatest. There is nothing more that I have to say or prove. I have nothing left to prove.

"I am Sasha Banks. I am the GOAT. I have proven that time and time again. Tonight is not going to be any different. Nothing is going to change because I am going to remain the same. I will still be the SmackDown Women's Champion, baby! I am the Legit Boss and I am No.1 in WWE."

This is my moment

I waited all my

Life, I can tell it's time. #LegitBoss #WrestleMania37 https://t.co/6dMdfwP25O — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 10, 2021

Sasha Banks has competed in a match at each of the last five WrestleManias. However, she has never won at the biggest WWE event of the year. So Banks has a long-awaited opportunity to break her unfortunate WrestleMania streak in the main event tonight.

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 37

Bianca Belair won the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble and challenged Sasha Banks to a title match at WrestleMania. Things were initially fine between the two superstars, who regularly competed as a tag team on SmackDown.

Advertisement

However, things started to change when Sasha Banks started growing more arrogant about her title reign. She even ended up attacking Belair when the duo couldn't beat Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the women's tag team titles at Fastlane.

Following that, Banks and Belair engaged in several altercations on SmackDown. The rivalry got more intense with each passing week, and the two superstars are now eagerly waiting for their title match at WrestleMania 37.