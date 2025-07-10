"I now fear for my life" - Judgment Day member issues a statement

The Judgment Day recently added a new member to the group in the form of Roxanne Perez. On social media, she sent a message disclosing that she now fears for her life.

Perez was a guest on Sheamus' Celtic Warrior Workouts. During her conversation with the former WWE Champion, she spoke about her niece, who has become a fan of the Baby Shark song. The Prodigy's niece has even found an interesting connection between the track and Gunther's entrance theme song.

On X, Perez reacted to a clip from Celtic Warrior Workouts and admitted that she fears for her life after revealing that she finds some similarities between Baby Shark and The Ring General's theme song, Prepare to Fight.

"I now fear for my life," Perez wrote.

Upon joining The Judgment Day, Perez became one-half of the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions with Raquel Rodriguez. She replaced the injured Liv Morgan, who was in her fourth reign as a Women's Tag Team Champion with Rodriguez.

The Prodigy also tried helping her tag team partner beat Rhea Ripley at Night of Champions, but failed.

The Judgment Day's Roxanne Perez shared a hilarious story about her niece comparing "Baby Shark" to Gunther's theme song

Roxanne Perez shared a hilarious story comparing Baby Shark to Gunther's theme song. The Prodigy revealed that when her niece watched Gunther making his entrance for the first time, she thought The Ring General used "Baby Shark" as his entrance theme.

On the latest edition of Celtic Warrior Workouts, Perez said the following:

“You know what’s funny? Maybe last week, my niece was watching, and my sister calls me. She’s like, 'Funniest thing just happened.' Gunther, it’s the first time she watched Gunther. His music starts playing, and it’s like, da-da, da, and my niece goes, 'It’s Baby Shark!'”

The Judgment Day's Perez and Raquel Rodriguez will defend the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match at the Evolution Premium Live Event.

They will face NXT's Sol Ruca & Zaria, SmackDown's Alexa Bliss & Charlotte Flair, and RAW's Asuka and Kairi Sane.

