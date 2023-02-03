"I was outed on international TV" - Former WWE Superstar Joy Giovanni makes bold claim about "Diss the Diva" segment  

Joy Giovanni was part of WWE for around a year between 2004 and 2005, she originally entered the company through the annual Diva Search. The former star finished third in the competition but was still signed to a contract and began appearing regularly on SmackDown.

Giovanni recently spoke to the A2theK Wrestling show where she was able to touch on various subjects, including the various "Diss the Diva" segments that she was involved in. The former star had it revealed that she was a married mother of two in one of the segments, which she claimed outed her on international TV.

"The personal attack came from someone else against me because I was outed on international television that not only was I married but I was a mum of two kids and nobody knew that about me. My agents didn't know, I got called aside even after that segment by all the higher ups and they were like 'do you have kids?' They didn't make it an issue..." (5:44-6:01)

Joy went on to note that she was able to pull the higher-ups aside and make it clear that considering the company prided itself on privacy, it was strange that this sort of invasion was allowed.

Joy Giovanni's last WWE appearance came back in 2009

Giovanni was released from WWE in 2005 after less than a year with the company. Despite being released four years earlier, she was recalled to be part of the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal in 2009.

Giovanni noted as part of the interview that she attended a WWE show in the buildup to WrestleMania 25 and it was only after that, that she got the call to make her return as part of the show.

The former star has since moved on to make a living as a massage therapist and also worked as a chiropractor.

