"I was pissed at The Rock"; The Rock criticized and called disrespectful for horrendous segment by top WWE Executive

The Rock is one of the biggest stars that the WWE has produced. The Rock's talent isn't constrained only to the ring. He is one of the biggest Hollywood stars of today and a social influencer. But before reaping his rewards in Hollywood, The Rock fought it out in the Squared Circle with many greats of the business.

The Rock faces criticism by WWE's Bruce Prichard

Bruce Prichard discussed The Rock and Mankind's 'This Is Your Life' segment on the recent edition of Something To Wrestle. The Executive of WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown wasn't happy with The Great One and Mick Foley after the segment.

“I’ve never watched it since I watched it live that night. I was so pissed off. I was pissed off at Russo, I was pissed off at Rock, I was pissed off at Foley, I was pissed off at anybody that was standing in front of me. It went 14 minutes heavy over its allotted time. Bad. Her’s the thing – OK great, after the fact, it did a great rating. But the effect it had on the rest of the television show was horrendous because now you’re having two or three-minute segments and matches are getting cut. Essentially they went two segments over. And that is probably one of my pet peeves a lot of times with writers. Ya know, Russo didn’t care. He didn’t have to rewrite it and he didn’t have to fix it. He was ‘Oh well it was great, bro.’ No, it really wasn’t great. And the after effect that it has on the rest of the show and other talent – talent are pissed off and you’re live. There’s only so much you can do. Yeah, I was pissed off at Rock, I was pissed at Mick, I was pissed at everybody. I just didn’t think it was good and it was disrespectful to the rest of the talent on the show. It was disrespectful to those of us who had to fix it.” (h/t 411mania.com)

