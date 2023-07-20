"I plant a lot of seeds"- Former champion wants to form a faction with Edge and Randy Orton in WWE 

Edge and Randy Orton are two of the greatest superstars to have stepped inside the WWE ring, and an opportunity to work for them can do wonders for anyone's career. With the same in mind, Matt Riddle recently showed interest in joining forces with the megastars.

The Original Bro is no stranger when it comes to standing across the ring with Randy Orton. Riddle and The Viper were the RAW Tag Team Champions before the latter's hiatus. On the other hand, The Legend Killer and Edge have also worked together in the past.

Riddle, who recently ended his feud with The Imperium, mentioned on WWE's The Bump that he has often been a victim of the numbers disadvantage as he is currently not a part of any faction.

"All these factions that people depend on. You know they’re down, they got somebody to lift them up and right now, I don’t have that. It’s a little unfortunate. Seems like doesn’t matter what match I’m in, the odds are always kinda stacked against me. It makes me feel good when I win but a lot of time I don’t win as the odds are against me," said Riddle.

The former United States Champion added that he won't mind forming a stable of his own and proposed various options, including "Rated-RKBro."

"You got Cody, he’s a stallion. You know [If] Randy ever comes back, that would be awesome. Edge… you know for a minute, I wanna do Rated-RKBro, you know. But yeah, I would love to be in a group. Even if it is some dudes from NXT. They come up, I take them under the little bro wing and take them on to the main roster and they help me and I help them. Who knows? I don’t. I plant a lot of seeds," added Riddle.

Randy Orton could soon return to WWE programming

Randy Orton has been on the sidelines since last May when he and Matt Riddle lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos in a title unification match. The Bloodline took out the 14-time world champion after the bout, which was the kayfabe reason to give him time off to deal with a back injury.

However, the latest reports have noted that the Apex Predator is healed and could soon return to WWE programming.

It is still unclear what WWE's plans are for Randy Orton after his return. But given that Roman Reigns took him out, fans certainly won't mind seeing the two visit their rivalry.

