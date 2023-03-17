"I am pleading publicly" - WWE personality makes a huge request to Dominik Mysterio regarding his father

WWE announcer Corey Graves recently asked Dominik Mysterio to hold off on ruining Rey Mysterio's Hall of Fame induction.

WWE recently announced that Rey Mysterio will be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame Class. While congratulatory messages poured in for the masked luchador from fans and colleagues after the announcement, his own son took offense to the news. Dominik berated Mysterio for being a washed-up has-been and made it clear that he did not deserve a place in the Hall of Fame.

On the latest episode of the After the Bell podcast, Graves made a public request to Dominik not to disrupt his father's Hall of Fame induction. The WWE announcer stated that wrestlers worked their entire lives for that one night and pleaded with Dom not to malign Rey's special night.

"I am pleading publicly with Dominik Mysterio to let the Hall of Fame go off as planned. I understand it makes sense to everybody who's watching everything that's happened over the last year plus, this rift with Dominik and Rey. The logical conclusion is a fight. Rey, still, as of this moment, has not accepted anything." Corey continued, "But I'm asking Dominik publicly on behalf of all fans who love this business, who love WWE, who love Rey Mysterio, on a fandom level or a personal level, let it be. Don't mess with the Hall of Fame. Let the Hall of Fame be the Hall of Fame. Let it maintain its sanctity." [10:11 - 11:07]

#WWEHOF BREAKING: As announced by WWE, the legendary Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame! BREAKING: As announced by WWE, the legendary Rey Mysterio will be inducted into the 2023 Hall of Fame! 👏👏👏#WWEHOF https://t.co/yR3c0XE1Da

Kevin Patrick also spoke about Dominik Mysterio not attending the Hall of Fame ceremony

During the same conversation, RAW announcer Kevin Patrick mentioned that the induction would bring mixed feelings for Rey since his son will not be with the rest of his family.

"How does he enjoy this moment knowing that his first-born child is not there alongside his wife and daughter? For me, that's gut-wrenching. I'm delighted that it's happening now but the current situation in which it's happening, it's hard to swallow, man." [12:06 - 12:21]

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC What is it going to take for Rey Mysterio to accept Dominik's Wrestlemania challenge? 🤔 What is it going to take for Rey Mysterio to accept Dominik's Wrestlemania challenge? 🤔 https://t.co/5LnX1apgZT

Last week, Dominik Mysterio challenged his father to a match at WrestleMania. However, Rey declined the challenge and mentioned that he would never fight his son.

Do you think Rey will fight Dominik at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

