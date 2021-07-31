"I didn't have any problems" - Kurt Angle on rumors that a former WWE star was hard to work with

Kurt Angle rewatched his final match from his first WWE stint during a bonus podcast episode on AdFreeShows. In the watch-along session, Angle shared his thoughts about wrestling Sabu.

He faced Sabu on an ECW episode in August 2006, and the Olympic hero revealed that contrary to all the rumors, the ECW legend was great to work with and a thorough professional.

Despite being known for his trailblazing work in ECW, Sabu also had an alleged reputation for being reckless and stiff in the ring. Kurt Angle set the record straight and revealed that he faced no issues during his match with Sabu.

"You know what? I wouldn't have even known he was hard to deal with because he actually was not. No, Sabu was not stiff at all. I know he had a reputation for being stiff, and I know he had a reputation of being hard to work with, but I didn't have any problems with him. He was great. He was very professional," revealed Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle and Sabu surprisingly didn't have a typical hardcore match in ECW and instead focussed on putting on a technical bout. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that Sabu was a sound in-ring worker and should not just be remembered for his hardcore approach.

Sabu blended unique high-flying offense with pro wrestling weaponry, and the result was a hazardous but effective style.

Kurt Angle felt that Sabu relied on extreme wrestling as it was a shortcut to make a match more intense for the viewers.

"I told you, nothing hardcore. He could work. If he really wants to, he could do it. There is nothing that would stop him from being able to be a good worker. He just loves doing the hardcore stuff because I think it's more of a short cut and he can get to the graphic and what do you call, brutal nature that he is used to. Yeah, and it definitely works for him. I think he is a great athlete and a great wrestler," added Angle.

The WWE legend left Vince McMahon's company after his match against Sabu and went on to have a Hall of Fame run in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling.

Kurt Angle didn't wrestle again in WWE until he teamed up with The Shield for a memorable bout at TLC 2017.

