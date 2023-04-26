"I promise you"- WWE veteran stresses that Triple H is running the creative despite reports of Vince McMahon's return (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that reports of Vince McMahon making creative decisions are false, and Triple H is still majorly responsible for the shows.

Over the last few weeks, numerous reports have stated that Vince McMahon has made many last-minute changes to WWE programming. Rumors first started doing the rounds following RAW after WrestleMania when the show was heavily criticized by fans. Ahead of the latest edition of the show, reports emerged that the former CEO was making changes remotely.

However, Vince Russo stressed that the 77-year-old is incapable of running both shows at this age.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former WWE personality stated that he knows what it takes to run two weekly television shows. The industry veteran claimed that McMahon will not have the energy to run creative all by himself.

"I am telling you bro because I know what it takes. I know what it takes to write two weekly television shows. I did it for a very long time. They're trying to put all heat on Vince. Guys, Vince is 77 years old. I promise you, Vince does not have the energy to be doing all this himself. I promise you. He's 77 guys, he does not have the energy to be running around like a lunatic, writing, producing, and directing two shows. 'It was great when Triple H was doing it and now Vince is doing it again and his fingerprints are all over this show.' That's bs bro," Russo said. [1:18:05 - 1:19:13]

Vince Russo questioned Triple H's booking in WWE

Vince McMahon returned to WWE earlier this year as Executive Chairman, leading to speculation that he may once again be at the helm of the creative decision-making.

On Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that nothing has changed in WWE programming over the last few months, highlighting that Triple H did nothing of note before Vince McMahon's comeback as well.

"When Triple H was here, what did Triple H do bro? He rehired people that Vince fired and he put NXT people that weren't ready on television. That's it. Give me one character Triple H created when Vince was at home. Give me one. Give me one storyline Triple H created when Vince was home. You gotta stop with this, 'the show stinks now because Vince is here but it was great when Triple H was here.' Meanwhile, it's the same exact show." [1:19:15 - 1:19:48]

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



May 27th Night of Champions the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.



WOW!



#WWERAW twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Triple H announces a new WWE Championship will be introduced for whatever brand Roman Reigns doesn’t land on.May 27th Night of Champions the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.WOW! Triple H announces a new WWE Championship will be introduced for whatever brand Roman Reigns doesn’t land on. 🚨🚨🚨May 27th Night of Champions the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion will be crowned.WOW!#WWERAW twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/lpGCcLqcCB

Triple H introduced a new World Heavyweight Championship on RAW this week, a move that was questioned by many fans as it makes the title secondary to Roman Reigns' world titles. The new champion will be crowned at Night of Champions on May 27.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes