"I quit" - 33-year-old WWE star sends message after being forced to say the words and losing special match

A 33-year-old WWE star has said that she quit in her latest post. It comes after she was forced to lose her most recent match.

Ad

Wendy Choo was in a match against Kendal Grey on the most recent episode of WWE EVOLVE. Choo and Grey have been in a feud with each other for quite some time now. Their feud was finally set to come to an end tonight, with them having to face each other in an "I Quit" match. This comes after the two stars have been at each other's throats for some time.

Ad

Trending

In this year itself, they have wrestled each other several times, other than tonight's match. They faced each other twice in a Royal Rumble and a Battle Royal. One other match of theirs came in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match for the vacant EVOLVE Women's Championship. Grey defeated Choo when they faced each other in single combat last month as well.

Now, Grey was faced with the massive challenge of defeating Wendy Choo by making her say, "I Quit". This was sure to be difficult, given that Choo does not usually speak. However, when the match took place, with a very stiff armbar, Grey forced her opponent to break her silence and say that she quits.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

After the show, Wendy Choo posted a picture of herself and reposted the video hyping up the I Quit match. She sent a message with the post:

"I quit," she wrote.

Wendy Choo @therealestwendy i quit

Ad

Kendal Grey can now become a WWE EVOLVE Champion

Now that Wendy Choo has finally been forced to quit and leave Kendal Grey, Grey can focus on what's next for her.

The two stars have been entangled for a long time, but Grey has always had a different aim of her own. The commentators observed this as well, with this win now leaving her free to go after Kali Armstrong's WWE Women's EVOLVE Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!