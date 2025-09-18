"I quit" - 33-year-old WWE star sends message after being forced to say the words and losing special match

A 33-year-old WWE star has said that she quit in her latest post. It comes after she was forced to lose her most recent match.
Wendy Choo was in a match against Kendal Grey on the most recent episode of WWE EVOLVE. Choo and Grey have been in a feud with each other for quite some time now. Their feud was finally set to come to an end tonight, with them having to face each other in an "I Quit" match. This comes after the two stars have been at each other's throats for some time.
In this year itself, they have wrestled each other several times, other than tonight's match. They faced each other twice in a Royal Rumble and a Battle Royal. One other match of theirs came in a Fatal Four-Way Elimination Match for the vacant EVOLVE Women's Championship. Grey defeated Choo when they faced each other in single combat last month as well.
Now, Grey was faced with the massive challenge of defeating Wendy Choo by making her say, "I Quit". This was sure to be difficult, given that Choo does not usually speak. However, when the match took place, with a very stiff armbar, Grey forced her opponent to break her silence and say that she quits.
WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!
After the show, Wendy Choo posted a picture of herself and reposted the video hyping up the I Quit match. She sent a message with the post:
"I quit," she wrote.
Kendal Grey can now become a WWE EVOLVE Champion
Now that Wendy Choo has finally been forced to quit and leave Kendal Grey, Grey can focus on what's next for her.
The two stars have been entangled for a long time, but Grey has always had a different aim of her own. The commentators observed this as well, with this win now leaving her free to go after Kali Armstrong's WWE Women's EVOLVE Championship.
How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!