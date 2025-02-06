"I quit" - WWE star said he was leaving immediately if The Rock returned and made a demand at the Royal Rumble

The Rock returning at the Royal Rumble would have led to a star quitting the company. This was revealed by Logan Paul on his daily Vlogs recently.

Paul vlogged his experience from the Royal Rumble and showcased several behind-the-scenes moments from the show, including his thoughts on what was happening in WWE and what he would have done if The Rock had suddenly returned and demanded the No. 30 spot.

The Maverick said that if The Final Boss had returned and said that he wanted to take Paul's No. 30 spot in the Royal Rumble, then he would be done then and there. He added that he would have gone to Nick Khan and let him know that he was quitting immediately.

Trending

"If Dwayne Johnson comes and tries to take my 30 spot straight up, I'm going straight to the boss. I'm calling Nick Khan and I'm saying, 'Dude, I quit.'" (3:45 - 3:53)

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

The Electrifying Superstar, however, didn't return and Paul made his way out in that spot, ending up with two huge eliminations, as he put CM Punk and AJ Styles out of the Rumble thanks to his ability to take them by surprise.

The Rock may not have a match at WrestleMania 41

Johnson may not be involved in a match this year during WrestleMania. Heading into this year, it was assumed that he would feud with Roman Reigns.

However, it seems that it won't be the case, with Reigns potentially feuding with Seth Rollins and CM Punk instead.

The star's absence since his appearance on the RAW debut on Netflix where he shook hands with Cody Rhodes and put an end to their feud has been noted. There was still some hope that he may return at the Royal Rumble, but that didn't happen either.

It remains to be seen when or if he returns to WWE and enters the ring again.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback