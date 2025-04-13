"I wasn't ready to talk about it" - WWE star shares concerning news during hiatus

A current WWE star shared some details about her previous hiatus that even led to rumors of a potential exit. That happened more than five years ago, so the star's fans will finally get some clarity on what really happened.

There were rumors back in 2019 that Katana Chance, who was still known as Kacy Catanzaro back then, was looking to leave WWE. However, the speculations didn't end up being true and the star was repackaged as Katana Chance and was paired with Kayden Carter to form a successful tag team.

Speaking to the Ring The Belle podcast recently, Chance was asked about the rumors of her possible exit back then and what happened to her. She revealed that she'd had a back injury, and during her recovery, there were doubts in her mind about wanting to continue a career in pro wrestling.

"I'm dealing with these injuries like, 'Am I too small? Am I not big enough? Can I keep up with these people?' The doubt was kind of getting to me, so I think that when I had that time away for this injury, and I was thinking like, ‘Okay, when I come back, do I think that I could do this forever?’ I think people kind of ran with it like, ‘Oh, she's not coming back.’"

She continued:

"It was just kind of like I wasn't ready to talk about it. I wasn't ready to say, ‘Yes, I have this injury. I think I'll be back in a few months. I'm not sure.’ I was kind of just taking my time to not let any of that get in my head, and so it was tough, but we made it back, so, I'm glad." [10:06 - 10:37]

Since Katana Chance and Kayden Carter became a tag team, they have won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

Katana Chance makes plea to WWE Universe

In the same episode of the Ring The Belle podcast, Katana Chance was also asked about why her team with Kayden Carter doesn't have an official name. Chance pleaded for fans to send them possible team names, explaining that they couldn't get any of their ideas approved by WWE.

"Everyone, send us your team names because we do this all the time. And we do send, like, team name, ideas, and we just haven't like gotten one that has stuff that like we love, that everyone loves," Chance said. [16:17 - 16:26]

The team moved from RAW to SmackDown during the recent transfer window. They failed to win the Women's Gauntlet Match last Friday to earn a title shot against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41.

