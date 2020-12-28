"I really enjoyed working with Hulk Hogan," says former Intercontinental Champion (Exclusive)

Hulk Hogan had been accused of not being a great in-ring performer, but a former Intercontinental Champion does not think so. Jacques Rougeau, known as The Mountie in WWE, spoke about Hogan and how he was underappreciated as an in-ring performer and that he enjoyed the time he spent in the ring with Hulk Hogan.

Rougeau and Hogan were in WWE at the same time in the late 80s to early 90s. The two then locked horns once again in WCW, and Rougeau even beat Hogan clean in a singles match.

Jacques Rougeau was a guest on Inside SKoop (video above), where he and host Chris Featherstone praised Hulk Hogan. Rougeau spoke about King Kong Bundy, while the pair touched upon Bundy's match with Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 2. The former Intercontinental Champion praised the feuds that Bundy and Hogan had. He then said that he enjoyed working with Hulk Hogan.

"When I was talking last week about Andre The Giant, being honest that he wasn't the greatest worker, a lot of people said that about Hulk (Hogan) too. But, I'll tell you what, I worked with Hulk - I really enjoyed working with Hulk. And the matches that I saw with Kamala and Bundy - Hulk sold good. I liked the way... Hulk was getting hurt in the ring but never getting beaten. He was always getting hurt but never beaten. So you always had hope in Hulk," said Jacques Rogueau.

Chris stated that he enjoyed watching Hulk Hogan's matches from his time in Japan, where he felt that Hogan was a lot more agile, compared to his matches at home in the US. Rogueau also talked about how Hulk Hogan suplexed Japanese legend Antonio Inoki. Featherstone said that a lot of wrestlers were limited in their ability at home and that Hulk Hogan played the gimmick and came from behind to win matches, which Rougeau agreed was true.

Hulk Hogan in WWE in recent history

Hulk Hogan made a few appearances in WWE last year, to be a part of the Team Hogan vs Team Flair match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

He was supposed to be a part of this year's Hall of Fame ceremony where he and his fellow nWo members were set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. But, that was postponed due to COVID-19.

