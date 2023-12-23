"I really did not expect to see that at all" - Wrestling veteran shocked by AJ Styles' negative attitude with close friends on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter spoke about AJ Styles' new attitude on WWE SmackDown this week.

The Phenomenal One kicked off SmackDown this week. He mentioned that while Randy Orton and LA Knight were lining up to face Roman Reigns, he was first in line. Styles asked for a singles match against The Tribal Chief at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

While speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast this week, Apter was shocked to see The Phenomenal One ignore Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, and Mia Yim during a backstage segment. He did not expect to see Styles breaking up The O.C.

"That surprised me. That really did. I didn't expect to see that at all," Bill Apter said. [4:48 - 4:53]

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter mentioned that there was something different about Styles' demeanor. He felt that The Phenomenal One was angry and wanted to get back at Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline for sidelining him for weeks with a vicious attack.

"He had a whole different style. His style was totally different. The anger was really coming out of him like he really meant it. You could tell he was grouchy. Everything was wrong, like he had to come back after being injured for so many weeks and he had to come out and be, you know, just almost like, 'I'm not starting at the bottom again, you know, I'm going after Roman Reigns, I don't care who else is here.' So, yeah, I love his new attitude," Bill Apter said. [5:00 - 5:37]

AJ Styles will now be in a Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and LA Knight at the SmackDown: New Year's Revolution to decide the number one contender for Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

