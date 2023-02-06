"I really hope the match goes down" - Rumored Brock Lesnar opponent wants first-time-ever match against WWE's Beast

Having dominated a large portion of WWE's locker room, SmackDown star Gunther is keen to face Brock Lesnar for the first time in his career.

For 239 days and counting, Gunther has reigned supreme as the Intercontinental Champion, destroying everyone in his path. Given his physical and punishing style in the ring, fans are very keen to see him go toe-to-toe with The Beast Incarnate.

During a recent interview on the Rob Brown Show, the Austrian star stated why he wants to face Lesnar. Gunther also admitted that he is, in fact, a fan of the former WWE Champion.

"Of course, I wanted to. Brock is a one in a million guy, one in ten million. I always liked those guys that have stood out from the pack. I always loved his matches and was very impressed with that and also with the recent years in WWE. I always thought it would a be thing for wrestling and my style, that's my end boss. I've been portrayed as the end boss in wrestling for a lot of guys, but I think Brock could be my end boss. I really hope the match goes down at some point." (H/T WrestlingNews.Co)

Lesnar and Gunther teased a potential one-on-one match during the recent Royal Rumble Match. They stared at each other in the middle of the ring, a confrontation that was met with thunderous applause by fans.

Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 39?

Currently out of the world title picture, fans are speculating who Lesnar will be facing on The Grandest Stage of Them All come April 1-2.

According to Dave Meltzer, who reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Brock Lesnar is more than likely to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39. He also added that Stone Cold Steve Austin was previously offered a match against Lesnar, which the Hall of Famer allegedly declined.

"Lesnar has been confirmed to be working both Montreal and WrestleMania. For 'Mania, it could be another match with Lashley. We were only told rumors of Gunther are false and that Steve Austin, who they had contacted for Lesnar, had turned down wrestling on the show."

Brock Lesnar has showcased a much more fun side to his WWE persona in recent years, something that has no doubt resonated with a large majority of the wrestling fanbase.

