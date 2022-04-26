"I was really, really surprised" - Ronda Rousey opens up about expectations regarding her WWE return

Ronda Rousey has opened up about her return to WWE, claiming that she was surprised by the reaction of the WWE Universe.

Rousey made her triumphant return to the company as a babyface at this year's Royal Rumble. This surprised many fans, as the former Women's Champion had previously been part of several interviews where she blamed fans for not wanting to return.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently appeared on the Wives of Wrestling Podcast where she opened up about her return to the ring. Rousey noted that she believed that she would return as a heel and was surprised when she received a massive ovation:

“I guess the feedback I get is a live audience, there’s a lot of times where what you think is coming online and what the live audience is expressing are two opposite things. Case in point, Royal Rumble, I left as a heel and was getting booed out of every stadium, and I was like, ‘okay, so I assumed everyone thought I was still a heel’ And any interviews I gave any time I was talking sh*t on the fans. Like, being in character for in case I come back, and that’s what I assumed I would come back to. When it ended up not being that reaction, I was really, really surprised." (H/T: WrestlingInc.)

Ronda Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Despite already having a history and readymade storyline with Becky Lynch to walk back into, Ronda Rousey chose to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

The former UFC Champion was unsuccessful in her quest to dethrone The Queen, which has since led to a rematch being scheduled at WrestleMania Backlash on May 8th.

The two women recently signed the contract and made it official that they would collide in an "I Quit match." The contract signing saw Rousey attack Drew Gulak, which could be a tease for a heel turn following her feud with Charlotte.

