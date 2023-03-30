"I don't really see any other alternative" - Former WWE staff makes an interesting prediction about Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about the SmackDown Women's title match at WrestleMania between current holder Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator did the unthinkable when she entered the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble at number one and went on to win the entire match.

The Judgment Day member outlasted 29 other women and also eliminated the likes of Asuka, Chelsea Green, B-Fab, Michelle McCool, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, and Raquel Rodriguez. Ripley then decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title.

On a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran predicted that several titles would change hands at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He felt that it was the right time for WWE to put the SmackDown Women's Championship on Rhea rather than lengthen The Queen's title reign.

"They need to be switching a lot of these titles. A lot of belts need to be falling this weekend. I really think Rhea needs to win this, don't you? I don't really see any reason that they wouldn't be putting it on her and I don't really see any other alternative or why you would try to elongate that when the time is now. So let's go with Rhea Ripley." [From 2:47 - 3:29]

Rhea Ripley had a strong message for Charlotte Flair on RAW

This past week on Monday Night RAW, WWE correspondent Byron Saxton caught up with Rhea Ripley in a backstage interview.

The former RAW Women's Champion acknowledged that Flair's legacy was undeniable. However, she made it clear that she had a chip on her shoulder to beat Charlotte Flair and become the biggest star in the wrestling business.

"Charlotte's legacy is unmatched. But her legacy will not define my destiny. I must beat Charlotte Flair. I must prove that I'm the best. I must become the biggest star here in this industry." [From 0:34 - 0:53]

The Eradicator felt that her destiny would not be defined by what her opponent had achieved in her career, and there was no way Charlotte Flair would stop her at the Showcase of Immortals.

