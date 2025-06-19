"I don't really trust anything" - Gunther could lose his title to 58-year-old star, says ex-WWE name

Gunther returned to the top of the card on WWE RAW when he defeated Jey Uso to capture the World Heavyweight Championship for the second time. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks there's a possibility that Goldberg could dethrone The Ring General.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Goldberg returned to the Stamford-based promotion and confronted Gunther. After their in-ring segment, management announced a title match between the World Heavyweight Champion and the WWE Hall of Famer for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, weighed in on the possibility of Goldberg winning the title match in Atlanta. The former WWE star stated he cannot trust anything when the Hall of Famer is involved in a bout. While the star hopes Gunther will retain, English believes the 58-year-old star could be walking out with the title.

"I think that's a lot of wishful thinking. I hope so. You would think, especially in this era of WWE, that they are more future-minded and everything like that. So, I hope, I hope too, but when it comes to good ol' G-Berg (Goldberg), I don't really trust anything," English said. (From 57:28 to 57:48)

Why did Goldberg confront Gunther on WWE RAW?

A few months ago, Goldberg appeared on WWE television in the crowd with his family at Bad Blood 2024 in Atlanta. The company acknowledged the Hall of Famer's appearance at the show. Later, Gunther appeared in the ring and fired a shot at the former World Heavyweight Champion.

The Ring General made it personal when he called out Gage Goldberg, the Hall of Famer's son, and hoped that Goldberg is a better father than a professional wrestler. Fortunately, the officials stopped the 58-year-old veteran after he crossed the barricade to confront the champion.

On the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Goldberg cut short Gunther's celebration as a two-time World Heavyweight Champion. After greeting the new champion, the Hall of Famer reminded The Ring General of his past actions in Atlanta.

Later, he issued a challenge and ended the segment with his iconic "You're next" catchphrase. The match between Goldberg and Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship is official for Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

