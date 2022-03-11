"I really want that" - Current champion still hoping for a singles match against Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is all set to unify the world championships in the biggest match of his career. His bout at WrestleMania against Roman Reigns is also being advertised as the biggest in the history of the event. One particular RAW star has called out Lesnar so much that he has landed himself in trouble. In a recent interview, he revealed that he is still hoping for the singles match to happen.

The Beast Incarnate recently ran through his competitors at the Elimination Chamber to regain the WWE Championship. In doing so, he cemented his WrestleMania 38 clash against Reigns as "Champion vs. Champion" and "Title vs. Title".

The RAW star in question is current tag team champion Riddle. While speaking to Adam's Apple, The King Of Bros, who recently regained the RAW Tag Team titles with Randy Orton, had the following to say about a singles match against Brock Lesnar:

“I really want that one-on-one match with Brock [Lesnar] that’d be good, but there’s a lot of talent out there. You’ve got the Edges, me and Randy are partners but you never know, we might wrestle one day. There’s a lot.” [H/T Wrestlingnews.co]

However, he has admittedly toned down his call-outs of Lesnar and Goldberg.

Brock Lesnar told Riddle that a match was never going to happen

matthew riddle @SuperKingofBros Last night after I chugged all that milk 🥛 at wrestlemania I found this car so I decided to search for @BrockLesnar to try to fight him, long story short is he left right after his match because some dude hit him in the balls! Maybe next year Lesnar Bro Last night after I chugged all that milk 🥛 at wrestlemania I found this car so I decided to search for @BrockLesnar to try to fight him, long story short is he left right after his match because some dude hit him in the balls! Maybe next year Lesnar Bro https://t.co/HfdfHR1QQA

Just like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar seemed to take an issue with Riddle's call-outs. While the clip of the tense Goldberg-Riddle confrontation from SummerSlam 2019 was posted, there is none of the interaction between Lesnar and The King of Bros.

The Beast Incarnate told Riddle to keep his name out of his mouth and that a match between them was never going to happen. The latter admitted that soon after that, he was going to tone down his call-outs.

Although it may have rubbed some people the wrong way, WWE seems intent on pushing Riddle as his association with Randy Orton has done wonders for him. Orton even admitted to having the most fun in his career with him, and the fact that they are heading into WrestleMania as the RAW Tag Team Champions only means that their storyline will extend for longer than expected.

