"I have no recollection" - Ex-WWE star doesn't remember his match with Brock Lesnar

Raven doesn't recall ever wrestling Brock Lesnar, as per his latest tweet.

The former WWE Superstar wrestled for every top promotion in the USA back in the day. He had a three-year stint in Vince McMahon's company in early 2000s. This was back when Lesnar had just kicked off his WWE career.

Raven recently posted a photo showing him in action against The Beast Incarnate. He wrote in the caption that he doesn't recall ever having a match with Brock Lesnar.

"I have no recollection of ever being in the ring with Brock Lesnar. I’m 99.99% positive I never had a match with him, ergo, this must be a run-in or photoshop or ? The person who had me sign this for him said his friend took it at a house show. Can anyone fill in some details…?" tweeted Raven.

Raven did have two matches with Brock Lesnar in 2002

Many fans were quick to point out in replies that Raven had a couple of in-ring outings with Brock Lesnar in early 2002. The latter made his way to WWE's main roster immediately following WrestleMania 18. Before that, he spent a while honing his craft in Ohio Valley Wrestling.

He also used to regularly compete at WWE house shows and live events before making it to the main roster. On January 26, 2002, Raven squared off against Lesnar on WWE Live. The match ended with The Beast Incarnate standing tall over him.

Mere days later, the two superstars faced off again. They wrestled at HWA Tuesday Night Showcase on February 12, 2002. Brock Lesnar was victorious this time around as well.

Raven remained a mid-card act on WWE TV for the remainder of his run. He was released by the promotion on January 20, 2003. As for Lesnar, he quickly turned into the most dominant wrestler in all of WWE.

He defeated The Rock at SummerSlam 2002 to become the youngest WWE Champion in history. He headlined his first-ever WrestleMania in 2003, against Kurt Angle. Lesnar stood tall that night and left Safeco Field as the new WWE Champion. Today, he is widely regarded as one of the greatest superstars to ever step foot in a ring in Vince McMahon's company.

